Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan was named the Red Tilson Trophy winner on Thursday, which is awarded annually to the Ontario Hockey League's Most Outstanding Player.

Cowan, 18, is the first London Knights player to win the award since Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner took home the trophy during the 2015-16 campaign.

Cowan finished the regular season on a 36-game point streak that saw him record 25 goals and 68 points during that stretch.

His point streak is the third longest in OHL history and longest since Windsor Spitfires forward Bill Bowler had a 41-game point streak during the 1994-95 season.

The 5-foot-10 winger finished seventh in league scoring with 34 goals and 96 points and led the OHL with 14 shorthanded points.

Cowan also helped lead the Knights to the best record in the OHL with a 50-14-4 record.

The Mount Brydes, Ont., has four goals and 14 points in 12 playoff games as the Knights have a 3-1 series lead over the Saginaw Spirit in the Western Conference Final.

Also nominated were NHL top prospect Zayne Parekh of the Spirit, OHL leading scorer David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves, and OHL top goal scorer Anthony Romani of the North Bay Battalion, among others.

The Red Tilson Trophy is voted annually by the OHL's accredited writers and broadcasters.

New York Islanders prospect Matthew Maggio won the award last season while playing for the Spitfires after recording 54 goals and 111 points in 66 games.