The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled forward Bobby McMann from the Toronto Marlies, and sent down Pontus Holmberg on loan in a corresponding move on Saturday, per TSN's Mark Masters.

McMann appeared in 10 games for the Maple Leafs last season, where he tallied one assist. In six games with the Marlies so far this year, the 27-year-old has two goals and an assist.

Holmberg has not held a consistent spot in the Maple Leafs lineup this year, as he's been shuttled between the Marlies and Maple Leafs multiple times in the opening month of the season. He has no points in seven games at the NHL level.

Masters also notes that Ryan Reaves, who registered only 4:33 of ice time in the Maple Leafs' game against the Calgary Flames on Friday, was on the ice for an optional skate on Saturday morning alongside injured defenceman Conor Timmins.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe indicates that Reaves will not play in Saturday's game, and will be replaced by McMann. John Klingberg is also set to play while he deals with an injury.

Toronto plays game two of a back-to-back against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.