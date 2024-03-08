TradeCentre Live Blog: Deadline day is here

Trade deadline day is here and TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and reports.

A total of 35 players remain on the list, headlined by Tyler Toffoli after the New Jersey Devils held the pending unrestricted free agent out of Thursday's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.



Guentzel deal done

Despite a plea from James Duthie for Kyle Dubas to wait until today, the Pittsburgh Penguins completed their trade of Jake Guentzel last night.

Guentzel was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Michael Bunting, prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev and Cruz Lucius and conditional first- and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft.

“The decision to trade Jake Guentzel, with his contract set to expire this offseason, was one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make in my time in management," first-year general manager/director of hockey operations Dubas said, adding that Guentzel had become a pillar in the community and a fan favorite. “Jake’s competitiveness, tenacity and spirit, combined with his talent have produced some of the greatest moments of this era of Penguins hockey.”

Markstrom watch continues

It appears the Jacob Markstrom watch will go all the way to the 3pm ET deadline as the Calgary Flames weigh whether to move their star goaltender.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports the New Jersey Devils are still pushing for Markstrom, but could settle for a stopgap solution today and circle back to those talks in the future.

The Devils are still pushing for Jacob Markstrom or a true No. 1 goaltender— but might not get done by the deadline, so would get tabled until summer.



In meantime, New Jersey looking to add a veteran to shoulder some starts from Nico Daws & Akira Schmid down the stretch. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) March 8, 2024

ICYMI: Duclair gets moved

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick on Thursday night from the San Jose Sharks for Jack Thompson and a 2024 third-round pick.