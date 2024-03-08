SCOREBOARD

TradeCentre Live Blog: Deadline day is here

Trade deadline day is here and TSN.ca has you covered with all the latest news and reports.

Deadline Day Trade Bait board

Get set for today's action and know who could still be on the move with an updated TSN Trade Bait board.

A total of 35 players remain on the list, headlined by Tyler Toffoli after the New Jersey Devils held the pending unrestricted free agent out of Thursday's 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
 

Trade Bait - March 8

No. Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2024-25
1 Tyler Toffoli, NJ LW 31 61 26 44 $4.25M UFA
2 Matt Dumba, Ari RD 29 58 4 10 $3.9M UFA
3 Jason Zucker, Ari RW 32 51 9 25 $5.3M UFA
4 Nic Dowd, Wsh C 33 45 8 16 $1.3M 1 Year
5 Max Pacioretty, Wsh LW 35 26 3 15 $2M UFA
6 Jake DeBrusk, Bos LW 27 63 14 31 $4M UFA
7 Reilly Smith, Pit LW 32 55 11 29 $5M 1 Year
8 Jakob Chychrun, Ott LD 25 61 9 31 $4.6M 1 Year
9 Lars Eller, Pit LW 34 61 12 21 $2.45M 1 Year
10 Vegas 2024 1st              
                 
11 Elias Lindholm, Van C 29 65 13 39 $4.85M UFA
12 Jacob Markstrom, Cgy G 34 40 2.63 .911 $6M 2 Years
13 Kyle Okposo, Buf RW 35 61 12 22 $2.5M UFA
14 Erik Brannstrom, Ott LD 24 55 3 13 $2M RFA
15 Chad Ruhwedel, Pit RD 33 47 1 4 $800K UFA
16 Pat Maroon, Min LW 35 49 4 16 $800K UFA
17 Mikael Granlund, SJ C 31 49 9 38 $5M 1 Year
18 Alex Nedeljkovic, Pit G 28 21 2.87 .908 $1.5M UFA
19 Erik Johnson, Buf RD 35 50 3 3 $3.25M UFA
20 Tyson Barrie, Nsh RD 32 35 1 12 $4.5M UFA
                 
21 Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ G 27 31 3.81 .895 $2.75M UFA
22 Tyler Johnson, Chi LW 33 48 12 21 $5M UFA
23 Alexandre Carrier, Nsh RD 27 59 4 19 $2.5M UFA
24 Andrew Peeke, CBJ RD 25 23 1 8 $2.75M 2 Years
25 Dominik Kubalik, Ott LW 28 57 10 14 $2.5M UFA
26 Jake Allen, Mtl G 33 21 3.65 .892 $3.85M 1 Year
27 David Savard, Mtl RD 33 41 5 15 $3.5M 1 Year
28 Jack Roslovic, CBJ C 27 40 6 23 $4M UFA
29 Frank Vatrano, Ana LW 29 62 29 49 $3.65M  1 Year
30 Evgeny Kuznetsov, Wsh C 31 43 6 17 $6.65M 1 Year
                 
31 Linus Ullmark, Bos G 30 31 2.77 .910 $5M 1 Year
32 Arthur Kaliyev, LA RW 22 45 6 14 $894K RFA
33 Tomas Tatar, Sea RW 33 58 8 21 $1.5M UFA
34 Joel Armia, Mtl RW 30 47 11 16 $3.4M 1 Year
35 Mike Hoffman, SJ RW 34 60 10 22 $4.5M UFA

 

 

Guentzel deal done

Despite a plea from James Duthie for Kyle Dubas to wait until today, the Pittsburgh Penguins completed their trade of Jake Guentzel last night.

Guentzel was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Michael Bunting, prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev and Cruz Lucius and conditional first- and fifth-round picks in this year’s draft.

“The decision to trade Jake Guentzel, with his contract set to expire this offseason, was one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make in my time in management," first-year general manager/director of hockey operations  Dubas said, adding that Guentzel had become a pillar in the community and a fan favorite. “Jake’s competitiveness, tenacity and spirit, combined with his talent have produced some of the greatest moments of this era of Penguins hockey.”

Markstrom watch continues

It appears the Jacob Markstrom watch will go all the way to the 3pm ET deadline as the Calgary Flames weigh whether to move their star goaltender.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports the New Jersey Devils are still pushing for Markstrom, but could settle for a stopgap solution today and circle back to those talks in the future.

 

ICYMI: Duclair gets moved

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick on Thursday night from the San Jose Sharks for Jack Thompson and a 2024 third-round pick.

 

 