TradeCentre Live Blog: Devils goalie options, latest on Tarasenko

The NHL Trade Deadline is just two days away and action is picking up across the league. Keep up with the latest news and reports with TSN.ca's Live Blog.



Goalie Watch in New Jersey

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald confirmed Tuesday he's continuing to look for an upgrade in net after Monday's coaching change.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that multiple options remain on the table for the Devils, from a long-term change to a stopgap solution.

"Preferred route is still to get Jacob Markstrom out of Calgary, or does an Linus Ullmark trade with Boston make sense," LeBrun wrote on X. "If that can't be, then wait until summer to fix the net but in meantime, maybe a stopgap measure. Rental Kevin Lankinen in Nash as an option?"

Devils goalie options: preferred route is still to get Markstrom out of Calgary, or does an Ullmark trade with Boston make sense. If that can't be, then wait until summer to fix the net but in meantime, maybe a stopgap measure. Rental Kevin Lankinen in Nash as an option? — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 6, 2024

New Jersey's playoff hopes took another blow Tuesday with a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Devils are eight points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the final wild-card spot with one game in hand.

Lakinen is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $2 million. He has a 8-4-0 record with the Nashville Predators this season while posting a .892 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average.



Capitals extend Sandin

The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year, $23 million contract extension with an average annual value of $4.6 million.

Sandin, 23, has three goals and 20 points in 52 games this season with Washington.

GIMME FIVE, SANDMAN‼️



The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Rasmus Sandin to a five-year contract extension. Sandin’s contract will carry an average annual value of $4.6 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 6, 2024

A first-round pick (29th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin was dealt to the Capitlas on Feb. 28, 2023 in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and defenceman Erik Gustafsson.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $2.8 million contract.

The Uppsala, Sweden native has appeared in 211 career NHL games, scoring 16 goals with 83 points split between the Maple Leafs and Capitals.



Tarasenko to sit tonight?

The Ottawa Senators recalled forward Matthew Highmore from the AHL on Wednesday, perhaps signaling that Vladimir Tarasenko has played his final game with the team.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia writes that Highmore's promotion "likely means Vladimir Tarasenko will sit to protect the asset."

Garrioch reported earlier this week reported earlier this week the Senators are looking for a second-round pick and a prospect back for Tarasenko. Signed at an expiring $5 million cap hit, the 32-year-old has 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games this season.