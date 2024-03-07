The NHL Trade Deadline is just one day away and action is picking up across the league. Keep up with the latest news and reports with TSN.ca's Live Blog.



Market building for Edmundson

The market appears to be building for Washington Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson as the deadline nears.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning are all circling the veteran, with the Bruins holding the inside track as of Wednesday night.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that the Capitals can knock Edmundson's cap hit down to just $875,000 if the team retains 50 per cent of his salary.

If Caps retain half, he's a $875k player. Which is part of the appeal for the six foot five, 2019 Cup winner https://t.co/D9krp1YbUn — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

The 30-year-old Edmundson has one goal and six points in in 44 games this season. He was acquired by the Capitals in the off-season from the Montreal Canadies.

A veteran of 521 career games, Edmundson won the Stanley Cup as a member of the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Guenzel watch continues

While Wednesday brought a flurry of trade activity, Jake Guentzel remains a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins despite the team's initial hope to have him dealt by Wednesday night.

The Vancouver Canucks are among the interested parties in Guentzel, though Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports Vancouver is currently willing to pay the steep asking price set by the Penguins.

From what I’ve been told tonight, Jake Guentzel isn’t going to Vancouver unless Kyle Dubas’ asking price goes down. The Canucks would love to land him. But Dubas is asking for a price that they aren’t currently willing to pay.

Gonna be interesting. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 7, 2024

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported earlier this week that the Canucks are have discussed flipping Elias Lindholm, acquired just last month in a major trade with the Calgary Flames, to the Boston Bruins to complete a move for Guentzel.

Lindholm, a pending unrestricted free agent, has four goals and six points in 15 games with Vancouver after posting nine goals and 32 points in 49 games with the Flames. He was acquired by Vancouver on Feb. 1 for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Still sidelined by injury, but believed to be nearing a return, Guentzel was the Penguins leading scorer prior to being hurt, posting 22 goals and 52 points in 50 games. He carries a cap hit of $6 million on his expiring deal,

Toffoli available

Potentially lost in the shuffle Wednesday was an update from TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger on the status of New Jersey Devils winger Tyler Toffoli.

Dreger reports that Toffoli is in play ahead of the deadline with the Devils looking for multiple picks or a pick and a prospect back in a trade.

Amid all of the action today, be clear Tyler Toffoli is in play. The Devils are open to return in the way of multiple picks or a pick and a prospect. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

Toffoli has surged up the TSN Trade Bait board over the past two weeks as the Devils have struggled to keep up in the playoff race.

The 31-year-old forward has 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games this season as he carries a cap hit of $4.25 million. He was acquired by the Devils last summer from the Calgary Flames in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round draft pick.

Recapping Wednesday's flurry

A total six trades took place Wednesday, with big names in Noah Hanifin, Sean Walker, Adam Henrique and Vladimir Tarasenko leaving the trade bait board.

Taransenko was traded by the Ottawa Senators in the first deal of the day, with the Florida Panthers sending back a conditional fourth-round pick and 2025 third-rounder.

Hanifin was moved in the biggest deal of the day, being sent to the Vegas Golden Knights for draft picks and defenceman Daniil Miromanov.

The Flames received a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft along with Miromanov, who TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports is expected to sign an extension in Calgary.

The trades piled in from there. Follow every deal with TSN.ca's Trade Tracker.