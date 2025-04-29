The sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to continue today in London, Ont.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter at a hotel room in the city in 2018.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Jurors heard the detailed allegations against the players for the first time Monday as the Crown made its opening submissions.

Prosecutor Heather Donkers told the court the complainant felt she had no choice but to go along with what the group of men told her to do inside the hotel room that night.

She says the case is not about what jurors believe they would do — or what they think someone should do — in that situation, but rather whether the complainant voluntarily consented to each sexual act at the time it happened.

