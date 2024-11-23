Tuch's short-handed goal helps Sabres rally for win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored a short-handed goal early in the third period to give Buffalo its first lead and the Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Tuch intercepted a pass in his defensive zone and beat Mackenzie Blackwood on a breakaway for his third short-handed goal of the season. That gave Buffalo a come-from-behind win and spoiled the night for the sellout crowd that turned out to watch Joe Thornton get his No. 19 jersey retired.

Dylan Cozens scored earlier in the third to tie the game and Peyton Krebs also scored for Buffalo. Rasmus Dahlin iced it with an empty-netter.

James Reimer made 31 saves in his first game in San Jose since leaving the Sharks following the 2022-23 season.

Fabian Zetterlund and Luke Kunin scored for the Sharks, who have only one win in their last seven games.

Blackwood made 27 saves for San Jose.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo rallied for the win a night after erasing a two-goal deficit to beat Anaheim in overtime.

Sharks: San Jose was let down by its power play, going 0 for 5 and allowing the short-handed goal. The Sharks had three power plays in the third, including 19 seconds of a two-man advantage.

Key moment

The Thornton tributes carried over to the game. Zetterlund stroked an imaginary beard and pointed to the Thornton jersey in the rafters after he scored. Krebs pointed to the 19 on the back of his jersey after his goal.

Key stat

After winning games in Los Angeles and Anaheim earlier in this road trip, the Sabres completed the rare California sweep. The only other time Buffalo won road games at San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles in the same season came in the 2011-12 season.

Up Next

Sabres host Minnesota on Wednesday night, and Sharks host Los Angeles on Monday night.

