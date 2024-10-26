CALGARY — Kyle Connor and Mason Appleton each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Winnipeg Jets made it eight straight wins to begin the NHL season with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Dylan Samberg, and Cole Perfetti — with the game-winner — also scored for Winnipeg (8-0), which has won 16 consecutive regular-season games going back to the end of the 2023-24 season.

It's a feat that's only been accomplished three times in league history: 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins (17), 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers (16), and 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets (16).

Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson, and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary (5-2-1). The Flames have lost consecutive games after opening the season with a franchise-best 5-0-1 mark.

Eric Comrie made 27 stops to get the win and improve to 2-0. Dustin Wolf finished with 30 saves in losing for the first time in four starts.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: With Connor Hellebuyck getting the night off, Comrie made his second start and while he got beat over his shoulder from sharp angles on the Backlund and Andersson goals, he was solid the rest of the night.

Flames: The season debut of left-winger Yegor Sharangovich, who missed the first seven games with an upper-body injury, did not help the Flames struggling power play, which went 0-for-4 while only generating one shot. They also gave up a short-handed goal.

KEY MOMENT

With the game tied 3-3 in the third and just over a minute after the Flames had just killed a 90-second, two-man advantage with Wolf making six saves when Kadri's slashing penalty in the offensive zone put the Jets back on the power play again and this time they took advantage with Perfetti putting a shot in off of Wolf's blocker.

KEY STAT

The Jets' power play continues to sizzle along. Ranked 22nd last season, they entered Saturday's games ranked No. 1 in the NHL and they went 2-for-4 against the Flames improving 10-for-23 on the season.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Flames: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.