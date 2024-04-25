Utah head coach Andre Tourigny will once again be behind Canada's bench at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, Hockey Canada announced Thursday.

It will be a second straight year as head coach and fourth consecutive year on Canada's staff for the Nicolet, Que. native.

Dean Evason, Steve Ott and Jay Woodcroft will serve as his assistants with Justin Pogge named goaltending coach and James Emery serving as video coach.

“André has been a staple behind the Team Canada bench in recent years, and we are excited he will once again lead our team alongside Dean, Jay and Steve. All four coaches bring extensive experience and leadership as we look to defend gold in Czechia,” Canada general manager Rick Nash said. “This staff combines many years of experience at the professional and international level, and we know its leadership will be a valuable asset as we assemble a roster that represents Canada with pride next month.”

On top of his work with the senior team, Tourigny coached Canada to a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.

The 49-year-old Tourigny has served as head coach of the former Arizona Coyotes for the past three seasons.

Canada opens its tournament, held in Czechia, on May 11 against Great Britain