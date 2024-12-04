Utah Hockey Club prospect Tij Iginla had hip surgery and will miss the remainder of his 2024-25 campaign with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets, the NHL club announced on Wednesday.

Iginla, 18, was drafted sixth overall by Utah in the 2024 NHL Draft last June.

The 6-foot centre appeared in 21 games with the Rockets this season, recording 14 goals and 32 points.

Iginla rose up the draft charts last season after setting career highs with 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games. He added nine goals and 15 points in 11 playoff games before the Rockets were eliminated by the Prince George Cougars in the second round.

The Rockets sit in ninth place in the WHL's Western Conference with an 11-10-3 record this season. Kelowna was recently named host of the Memorial Cup in 2026.

Tij is the son of Hockey Hall of Fame legend Jarome Iginla.