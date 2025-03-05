Utah Hockey Club signed forward Alexander Kerfoot to a one-year, $3 million contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Kerfoot has appeared in 61 games this season for Utah and posted seven goals with nine assists.

The 30-year-old is in his second year with the Arizona Coyotes/Utah Hockey Club franchise. He skated in all 82 regular season games last year and provided 13 goals and 32 assists.

The Vancouver native has also played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche over the course of his 585 game NHL career which has yielded 94 goals and 280 points.

He was selected by the Avalanche with the 150th pick in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.