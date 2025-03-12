Vancouver Canucks superstar defenceman and captain Quinn Hughes could make his return to the lineup in their next game on Wednesday, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Hughes will travel with the team to Calgary and there's a "good possibility" Hughes plays in their game against the Flames on Wednesday, per Lalji.

Hughes, 25, has missed his team's last four games after "tweaking something" in a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken on March 1. The American blue liner has been listed as day-to-day since sustaining the undisclosed injury.

The defenceman was also forced to miss six games for Vancouver in February, as well as the entirety of the 4 Nations Face-Off with what was reported to be an oblique injury.

Vancouver has sorely missed the presence of their captain as they continue to fade in the Western Conference standings. The Canucks suffered a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday that marked their sixth loss in their last nine games.

Following Tuesday's action, the Canucks (29-24-11) sit tied with the St. Louis Blues for ninth in the Western Conference after winning the Pacific Division a year ago. Vancouver is 6-6-2 with Hughes out of the lineup.

The 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner has posted 14 goals and 46 assists for 60 points across 50 games played this season.

Tocchet also added that he does not know who will start for the Canucks in net against the Flames. The team awaits the return of Thatcher Demko, who has played in just 17 games this season and last appeared in a game on Feb. 8 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.