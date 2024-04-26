Sweden announced it's roster for the 2024 IIHF World Championship on Friday. The roster is headlined by plenty of current and former NHL talent, including Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin.

Lekkerimaki, 19, played 46 games with Orebro HK in the SHL this season, recording 19 goals and 12 assists. He also played six games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, scoring one goal and adding an assist in six games. He represented Sweden internationally at the World Junior Championships earlier this year, tallying seven goals and three assists. He was selected 15th overall by the Canucks in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Swedes have not medalled since winning back to back golds in 2017 and 2018.

Sweden's Full World Championship Roster

Forwards

Jonathan Lekkerimaki (Vancouver Canucks)

Alexander Holtz (New Jersey Devils)

Joakim Nygard (Färjestad BK)

Max Friberg (Frölunda HC)

Joel Eriksson Ek (Minnesota Wild)

Felix Unger Sorum (Carolina Hurricanes)

Marcus Sorensen (HC Fribourg-Gottéron)

Isac Lundestrom (Anaheim Ducks)

Christoffer Ehn (Linköping HC)

Lukas Vejdemo (Djurgårdens IF)

Fabian Zetterlund (San Jose Sharks)

Linus Johansson (Färjestad BK)

Victor Olofsson (Buffalo Sabres

Andre Burakovsky (Seattle Kraken)

Defence

Oscar Fantenberg (Linköping HC)

Jonas Brodin (Minnesota Wild)

Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)

Marcus Pettersson (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Lukas Bengtsson (EV Zug)

Filip Berglund (Örebro HK)

Jesper Sellgren (Luleå HF)

Tim Heed (HC Ambrì-Piotta)

Patrik Nemeth (SC Bern)

Goalies