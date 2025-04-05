VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks gave up a goal on the first shot on net then scored five times in four minutes 30 seconds en route to a 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon.

Brock Boeser scored a power-play goal and added an assist for Vancouver (35-28-13) which is six points behind Minnesota for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Canucks also have a game in hand on the Wild.

Elias Pettersson, Conor Garland, Flip Hronek, Dakota Joshua and Max Sasson also scored for Vancouver. Defenceman Quinn Hughes had two assists.

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim (33-35-8).

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 32 shots.

Anaheim's Lukas Dostal made 20 saves.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Vancouver is 10-1-0 in their last 11 games against the Ducks. … The Canucks have allowed an opening goal in the first five minutes 11 times this season, six times at home. … Defenceman Tyler Myers missed the game after suffering an injury in Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to Seattle. …. Depth centre Nils Aman fell and hurt his shoulder during practice Friday, forcing the Canucks to recall Sasson from their Abbotsford AHL farm team. … It was the fifth time this year the Canucks scored six goals in a game.

Ducks: Anaheim is 12th in the West and has been eliminated from playoff contention. … With goaltender John Gibson injured in a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday, the Ducks called up Villie Husso from San Diego of the AHL …. Terry became the fourth Duck with 20 goals this season, joining Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano. … Vatrano is the ninth player in Anaheim franchise history to scored 20 goals in three straight seasons.

KEY MOMENT

Terry opened the scoring for the Ducks just 82 seconds into the game.

Petterson tied the match with his first NHL goal at 9:40 off a pretty assist from Linus Karlsson. Hronek deflected in a Teddy Bleuger shot at 10:46. Hughes assisted on power-play goals by Boeser and Garland 2:53 apart, then Joshua scored at 14:10 to give Vancouver a 5-1 first-period lead.

KEY STAT

The Canucks have six games remaining, including a match next Saturday against Minnesota at Rogers Arena.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Canucks: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2025.