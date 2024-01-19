Jim Rutherford is being rewarded for his part in the Vancouver Canucks' turnaround.

TSN's Farhan Lalji confirms the team will announce a contract extension for their 74-year-old president of hockey ops on Friday. A news conference is scheduled for 11am PT/2pm ET.

Can confirm the #Canucks will be announcing an extension for Jim Rutherford. He's earned it.

The Hockey Hall of Famer is in his third season in the role with the Canucks.

After missing the playoffs for a third straight season last spring with a sixth-place finish in the Pacific Division, the Canucks find themselves atop the NHL standings on 64 points after 45 games.

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019, Rutherford has won a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes and two with the Pittsburgh Penguins.