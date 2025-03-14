The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Linus Karlsson on a one-year, one-way contract, it was announced Friday.

The deal is worth $775,000.

The 25-year-old has spent the majority of this season in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, tallying 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points in 28 games. He also has one goal in nine games at the NHL level this year.

“Linus has worked very hard on his development the past few seasons in Abbotsford and has also shown he can compete at the NHL level,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a news release. “He has good size and hands around the net, and we really like the way he competes on the ice.”

A native of Eksjo, Sweden, Karlsson was selected in the third round (No. 87 overall) by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Canucks enter play Friday at 30-24-11, even at 71 points with the Calgary Flames, who hold the West's second wild-card spot with a game in-hand.