The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki to a three-year entry-level contract, general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Saturday.

"Jonathan had a good run in the playoffs and gained a lot of valuable experience but unfortunately his team fell short of its ultimate goal," said Allvin. "Each player's development path is different and in Jonathan's case, he had to deal with a lot of adversity this past year. But with each challenge he faced, he found a way to learn and grow.

"With the help of our staff, we will find the best path forward for him and we look forward to Jonathan joining our development camp in July."

The 18-year-old played with with Djurgårdens IF of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden this past season, where he registered 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 15 playoff games. Lekkerimaki added nine points in 29 regular-season games before sustaining an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the regular season.

A native of Tillinge, Sweden, Lekkerimaki has represented Sweden on the international stage on several occasions, including the gold-medal winning team at the 2022 U18 World Championships and the bronze-medal winning team at the 2022 World Junior Championships.

The winger was selected 15th overall by the Canucks in the 2022 NHL Draft.