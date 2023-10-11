Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden is awaiting word from the league's department of player safety after being assessed a match penalty Tuesday night.

Howden was received a five-minute major and was ejected from his team's opener for a hit to the head of Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev.

Tanev did not return after the hit, which came six minutes into the third period. The Golden Knights did not allow a goal on the ensuing power play, eventually earning a 4-1 win.

It would not be surprising if Brett Howden heard from @NHLPlayerSafety after delivering this hit last night. https://t.co/jaIVfIAK3d — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 11, 2023

Howden, 25, had an assist in the opening game before his ejection. He had six goals and 13 points in 54 games last season, while picking up 55 penalty minutes. He had five goals and 10 points in 22 playoff games with Vegas.

Tanev was minus-1 in the opener prior to exiting as a result of Howden's hit. He had a career-high 16 goals and 35 points in 82 games last season.