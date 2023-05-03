A hectic first period gave way to a slower-paced second, as the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers were scoreless in the period and move on to the third with the Golden Knights leading 3-2.

Shots were 12-7 in favour of the Golden Knights in the period.

Mark Stone, Michael Amadio, and Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas in the first period, while Leon Draisaitl contributed a pair for Edmonton.

An even battle through the middle portion of the period was broken up when Nicolas Roy committed a hooking penalty at 15:00, giving Edmonton their second power play chance of the game.

Edmonton could not solve the penalty kill of the Golden Knights, and the score remained 3-2.

The teams settled down after a chaotic first period, as the second period held far fewer scoring opportunities. Zach Hyman took an inteference penalty at 8:00 to give Vegas their second power play try of the frame.

Edmonton's penalty kill stood strong again to hold the score at 3-2 for Vegas.

Nick Bjugstad took a tripping penalty at 2:52 to give Vegas the first power play of the period after each team scored with a man advantage in the first.

Edmonton actually had the best opportunity of the special teams play, as Connor McDavid's shot on a shorthanded two-on-one was deflected just wide off the stick of Laurent Brossoit.