Adin Hill will make his first career playoff start for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed the decision, noting he did not have an update on Laurent Brossoit beyond stating he would not dress in Game 4. He noted a further update would come once the team returns to Las Vegas.

Brossoit left Monday's Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers with an apparent injury in the first period and did not return. He did not skate on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hill came in for Vegas in relief with Game 3 tied 1-1. He stopped all 24 shots he faced while Vegas went on to win 5-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

With Brossoit sidelined, the Golden Knights added goaltender Jiri Patera to their roster to serve as an emergency backup earlier on Wednesday.

Brossoit seemed to suffer the injury while sliding across the crease to protect against a rebound. Brossoit went down immediately and needed help to get off the ice and get down the tunnel.

The 30-year-old had a .896 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average in seven games with the Golden Knights during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"It was tough to see him go off the ice like that, but your focus has to go right back to playing," Cassidy said Monday night. "Guys certainly went in and checked on him after the period and after the game and we'll see how he does. I don't have anything on him yet, we'll get you something as soon as we can. Jonathan Quick is here and he's been good for us. If 'LB' is not available, it will be Hill and 'Quicky.'"

Hill, 26, went 16-7-1 in the regular season with a 2.50 GAA and a 9.15 save percentage.

Game 4 will take place Wednesday in Edmonton with Vegas eyeing a 3-1 series lead.