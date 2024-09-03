Veteran defenceman Tyson Barrie has joined the Calgary Flames on a professional tryout basis, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun confirms.

Barrie, 33, appeared in 41 games for the Nashville Predators last season, recording a goal and 14 assists.

LeBrun notes that the hope is Barrie can turn the PTO into a league-minimum deal.

A native of Victoria, BC, Barrie just completed a three-year, $13.5 million deal signed as a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Originally taken with the 64th overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets, Barrie has appeared in 809 NHL games over 13 seasons with the Predators, Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche.

For his career, Barrie has 109 goals and 396 assists.

Internationally, Barrie has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including as part of a gold medal-winning entry at the 2015 IIHF World Championships in Czechia.

The Flames open their 2024-2025 training camp on Sept. 20.