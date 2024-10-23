Veteran forward Tyler Johnson appears to have his next destination in mind as he remains an NHL free agent.

After spending training camp with the Boston Bruins on a professional tryout contract, Johnson has remained in the city as he hopes to latch on with the team this season.

"He’s skating there, trying to stay in shape, remaining patient in hopes of getting a contract," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston explained Tuesday on Insider Trading. "It’s a bit of an unusual circumstance for the veteran forward.

"The Bruins like him, they liked his camp, but they don’t have cap space at this point in time so it would have to be someone going on waivers, a trade to create space, or maybe an injury creates an opportunity but Tyler Johnson is willing to wait it out and eventually work out a deal with Boston."

The 33-year-old recorded a goal and two points in four preseason games with the Bruins this fall. He played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording 17 goals and 31 points in 67 games.

Johnson is coming off a seven-year, $35 million deal he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning in July of 2017. The 5-foot-8 centre was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Lightning in July of 2021, along with a draft pick, in exchange for defenceman Brent Seabrook’s contract.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning in 2011, Johnson has 193 goals and 431 points in 738 career games split between the Lightning and Blackhawks.

Johnson helped the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.