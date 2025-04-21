In the season where he broke the NHL’s all-time goal record, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is not finished filling the net.

Ovechkin snapped a wrist shot past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault at the 18:34 mark of the first period on Monday to open the scoring in their best-of-seven, first-round series.

While this playoff marker will not add to the NHL-record 897 goals the 39-year-old has scored over 1491 regular season games, it does bring his postseason total to 73.

The goal moves Ovechkin past Patrick Marleau and Esa Tikkanen into a tie with Dino Ciccarelli for the 14th most playoff goals in NHL history.

Ovechkin has captured the Maurice Richard Trophy for leading the NHL in regular season scoring nine times.

He also helped lead the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2017-18 and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in the victory.