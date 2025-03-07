WASHINGTON (AP) — Aliaksei Protas had two goals and an assist in the third period to key the Washington Capitals rallying to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to three games.

Taylor Raddysh got the Capitals on the board after falling behind 2-0, and, after Protas tied it in the first minute of the third, Jakob Chychrun scored the go-ahead goal 66 seconds later. Logan Thompson bounced back from a rough start to stop 18 of the 20 shots he faced as Washington padded its lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Detroit's Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 29 shots, falling apart just after the second intermission. Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider had given the Red Wings — who are trying to get one of the East's two wild-card spots — a lead, but they could not hold on and lost ground in the playoff race with their fifth consecutive loss.

Some Capitals fans chanted, “Pull the goalie!” late, hoping Alex Ovechkin would get a chance to shoot at an empty net. That did not happen, and he remains at 885 goals, 10 back of breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career record.

Red Wings: With the New York Rangers, Ottawa and Columbus all adding at the trade deadline and playing better hockey, Detroit needs to turn things around quickly.

Capitals: Even without Ovechkin scoring, they are back to playing the hockey that has them among the league's best teams.

With the Red Wings up 2-1 going into the third, Talbot allowed three goals on the first four shots he faced in the period.

Protas now has 25 goals this season.

The Capitals host Seattle on Sunday, while the Red Wings visit Ottawa on Monday night.

