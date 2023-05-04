Over the span of two nights, Joe Pavelski and Leon Draisaitl have doubled the list of NHL players to score four goals in a playoff game and lose.

One night after Pavelski scored four goals for the Dallas Stars on Tuesday only to see his team fall to the Seattle Kraken in overtime, Draisaitl scored four as the Oilers lost 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their second-round series on Wednesday.

Pavelski was the first player in 30 years to score four goals in a postseason game and still be on the losing end. Prior to this week, just two players were on that list - Ray Ferraro with the New York Islanders in 1993 and Denis Savard with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1986.

In all four instances, no other player scored a goal for the losing team.

Players who scored all 4 of a team's goals (or more) in a playoff loss:

**Leon Draisaitl EDM (Game 1 2023 2nd round)

**Joe Pavelski SJ (Game 1 2023 2nd round)

Ray Ferraro NYI (Game 5 1993 Div Semis)

Denis Savard CHI (Game 2 1986 Div Semis)

**Last 2 nights@ESPNStatsInfo — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) May 4, 2023

Savard, the first player to ever score four goals in a playoff loss, did so against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round of the 1986 playoffs. His four goals included a natural hat trick to put to the Blackhawks up 4-1 in the second period before the Maple Leafs rallied to win 6-4. The Blackhawks would lose 7-2 in Game 3 to be swept in the best-of-five series.

Ferraro also had a natural hat trick in his four-goal outing against the Washington Capitals, rallying the Islanders to within one goal in the third period after he scored three in the span of eight minutes. The Capitals, though, added an empty-netter to secure their 6-4 win to avoid elimination. The Islanders posted a 5-3 win in Game 6 to close out the series. New York went on to reach the conference finals before falling to the Montreal Canadiens in five games.

Both Savard and Ferraro were held off the scoresheet in the game following their four-goal outings.

Playing in his first game since April 17 due to a concussion, Pavelski opened the scoring for the Stars just two-and-a-half minutes into Game 1 against the Kraken Tuesday. After Seattle tied the game, he put the Stars back in front with eight minutes remaining in the frame before the Kraken scored three in a row to hold a 4-2 lead after 20 minutes. After a scoreless second, Pavelski scored two goals less than four minutes apart in the third to force overtime, where Yanni Gourde played the role of hero for the Kraken.

“Epic. Epic. Ashamed we wasted it and didn’t win,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said after his team's loss. “That’s on our group because, you know, he more than do his part. He tried to drag us to a win.”

At 38, Pavelski is the oldest player ever with a four-goal game in the NHL playoffs. He boosted his career totals to 68 goals and 130 points in 170 postseason outings.

“It's just Joe. I’m not surprised. I should be, everybody should be,” DeBoer said. “He's the oldest guy on the sheet of ice tonight and he’s by far the best player on either team. But that's just Joe.”

Draisaitl also opened the scoring for his team Wednesday night and closed the Oilers back within a goal in the dying seconds of the frame after three first-period goals for the Golden Knights. He tied the game at 3-3 early in the period, before Vegas scored two in less than a minute to pull back ahead. The 27-year-old scored again with 11 minutes still left on the clock, but the Oilers couldn't find another goal before Jack Eichel added an empty-netter to secure his team's win.

The German centre found little satisfaction in his performance, focusing on the team's result post-game.

"We just, overall, weren't good enough," Draisaitl said. "It's not even close to how we play and how we successfully play. We've got to move on, and we'll be better."

The Oilers, however, were quick to credit Draisaitl, who leads all players with 11 goals and 15 points in this year's playoffs.

"He led the way for our group tonight," Edmonton forward Evander Kane said. "Great performance by him. It is a shame that we let it slip away."

"He is a tremendous hockey player," defenceman Mattias Ekholm added. "He shows it night in and night out. "He is the one driving the bus for us right now.

"It is great to watch. I love the way he plays. I like the bite that he adds to his game. He is just a tremendous hockey player."

Draisaitl is moving into historic territory as he continues to be one of the greatest scorers all-time in the postseason.

With 29 goals and 74 points in 44 career playoff games, Draisaitl's mark of 1.68 points per game in the post-season is second all-time behind Wayne Gretzky (1.84 points per game).

"He's a world-class player," Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit said Wednesday. "He's been that all year. Very impressive. Everyone talks about Connor [McDavid], but Leon is a [heck] of a player. So, we have to be aware of when he's out there.

"Even though he scored four, it could have been worse, as odd as it is to say."