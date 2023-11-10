William Nylander has opened the NHL season with points in each of his first 13 games, and can enter rare company if he is able to make it 14 straight against the Calgary Flames on Friday.

With a point against the Flames, Nylander would just become the second active player with a streak of at least 14 games to open a campaign. Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid holds the current high mark with points in 17 straight games to open the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old, who is currently slated for unrestricted free agency next summer, can also become just the second Maple Leafs player in the past 25 years to post a point streak of at least 14 games. Mitch Marner enjoyed a 23-game point streak last season.

Nylander has a tall mountain to climb to reach the NHL record for points in consecutive games to open a season - that record is held by Wayne Gretzky, who opened the 1983-84 season with the Oilers on a 51-game point streak.

The Swedish winger has been a steady presence in the Leafs lineup as they've trotted out to a 6-5-2 record to open the season. Their 14 points through 13 games has them ranked fifth in the Atlantic Division.

Viewers in the Maple Leafs region can watch Nylander attempt to keep his point streak alive against the Flames on TSN4, with coverage starting at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.