Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dylan Coghlan cleared waivers on Thursday after being waived on Wednesday and was loaned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.



The Jets also announced that forward Nikita Chibrikov was also loaned to the Moose.

Coghlan, 26, has appeared in one game with Winnipeg this season. He has appeared in 107 career NHL games, scoring six goals with 22 points split between the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes and Jets.

Nashville Predators defenceman Marc Del Gaizo, New York Islanders defenceman Grant Hutton and Colorado Avalanche forward Tye Felhaber were also waived on Wednesday.

The NHL roster freeze ahead of the Christmas break begins tonight at midnight until Dec. 27.