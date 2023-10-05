Winnipeg Jets defenceman Ville Heinola left Thursday's pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury and will not return.

Heinola was hurt in the first period after colliding with Ottawa's Erik Brannstrom while battling for a loose puck in the corner. He struggled to get up and required help to leave the playing surface and get down the tunnel.

He was officially ruled out for the night at the end of the opening period, playing 3:22 before departing.

The 22-year-old is set to enter his fifth season with the Jets since being selected No. 20 overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. He played in 10 NHL games last season, recording one assist. He also had four goals and 37 points in 48 AHL games last season with the Manitoba Moose.