Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

He left injured after blocking a shot in the first period, heading off the ice and down the tunnel. He did not return to the Winnipeg bench as the second period began.

The 28-year-old played 7:17 with two blocked shots and one hit before departing.

The Calgary native has seven goals and 33 points in 45 games so far this season for the Jets, his ninth with the team.

Winnipeg will be back in action on Saturday at home against the Maple Leafs.