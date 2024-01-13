Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says Martin Jones will play on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche but not on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Martin Jones will NOT play tomorrow, Sheldon Keefe says



Sunday starter TBA@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 13, 2024

Keefe did not announce who Sunday's starter will be.

Ilya Samsonov is currently the second goaltender on the Maple Leafs' roster but is still working with coaching staff to recover his game.

The 26-year-old was waived and assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on New Years' Eve after going 5-2-6 with a 3.94 goals-against average and .862 save percentage while allowing four or more goals in his last five games.

Dennis Hildeby was recalled by the Maple Leafs to serve as Jones' backup, but was sent back down on Wednesday in order to give him playing time in the AHL.

With Samsonov struggling and rookie goaltender Joseph Woll injured, Jones stepped in and has been solid registering an 8-3-1 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.69 GAA.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets forward Mark Scheifele will not play Saturday evening against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Rick Bowness told reporters.

According to TSN's John Lu, Scheifele was supposed to skate Saturday morning but did not feel right, so he remains day-to-day. He suffered a lower-body injury Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks and left the matchup early.

#NHLJets Bowness says Scheifele will not play tonight. He was going to skate this morning but didn’t feel quite right, so he remains day-to-day. There are a couple other players who’ll be gametime decisions. The team might dress 11/7. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 13, 2024

Bowness added there are a couple of other players who are game-time decisions for Saturday's game, including forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who left practice early Friday to rest an upper-body issue.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have activated goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the injured reserve list, it was announced Saturday morning.

The #mnwild has activated goaltender Filip Gustavsson from Injured Reserve and reassigned goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to the @IAWild. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 13, 2024

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt was assigned to the AHL's Iowa Wild as a corresponding move.

Gustavsson, 25, has been out since Dec. 30 with a lower-body injury.