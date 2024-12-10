WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a convincing 8-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Nikita Chibrikov, Mason Appleton, Alex Iafallo, on the power play, Gabe Vilardi, Kyle Connor and Vladislav Namestnikov, on the power play, scored the other Winnipeg goals.

Scheifele now has a 13-game point streak at home, totalling 20 points in that stretch.

David Pastrnak, on the power play, replied for the Bruins, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg (21-9-0)) at Canada Life Centre. Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for Boston (15-12-3).

Iafallo, Connor and Vilardi put the game away with goals in the third period.

Scheifele scored his second goal of the game, one-timing a perfect setup from Josh Morrissey on a second-period power play, increasing the Winnipeg lead to 3-0.

Namestnikov had opened the scoring in the first period with Boston defenceman Brando Carlo off for four minutes after clipping Kyle Connor with a high stick. Namestnikov pounced on a loose puck in front of the net. With an assist on the goal, Pionk reached the 200-point mark since joining the Jets in a trade with the New York Rangers.

Connor later set up Scheifele for a one-timer, extending Scheifele’s point streak to five games.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Seemed sparked by the energy displayed by call-up Chibrikov. He drew an early penalty, started the play that led to Winnipeg’s first goal, then assisted on Iafallo’s power-play goal. Then, Scheifele took over, converting two great passes, and dominated play whenever he was on the ice. Chibrikov then scored late in the game.

Bruins: Were on their heels after the Jets took a 1-0 lead on the power play in the first period, but came to life in the second, scoring their first goal and missed a number of chances. Then they fell apart in the third.

KEY MOMENT

Connor scored on a setup from Scheifele 1:25 into the third period giving Winnipeg a 4-1 lead and deflating the Bruins.

KEY STAT

The Jets scored three power-play goals.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Jets: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.