Is the glass half empty or half full in Edmonton right now?

The half-full assessment of things for the Oilers organization is an obvious one. We are just five games into the regular season, the offence has slowed to a crawl (through Sunday, the Oilers were just 24th in the league in rate scoring), and neither goaltender appears to be able to buy a save. Still, the Oilers have been able to salvage something out of a slow start in terms of points, with a five-goal victory over the Nashville Predators and a point from Saturday’s overtime affair with Winnipeg.

Nothing has gone right for the Oilers out of the gate, but there is still plenty of room for hope. If you think the offence will stay quiet, think again. Jay Woodcroft’s team is sixth-best in rate expected goals at even strength (13th in all situations), and even if you are bearish on the goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell, the likelihood of team-wide save percentage hovering around 86 per cent for a full season is extraordinarily low. Regression to the mean works in both directions, and the Oilers seemed prime for a bounce.

But there is a reasonable glass-half-empty assessment in Edmonton already, and much of it has to do with expectations.

The Oilers are one of a handful of teams we consider Stanley Cup-calibre, and, even after a slow start, are still priced as the fourth-most likely winner by sportsbooks – sandwiched between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars. Much of that makes sense: the Oilers play in an extraordinarily top-heavy division, and the chance of them missing the playoff cutline is hard to fathom. Sprinkle in a short-term injury to superstar Connor McDavid, and you might have a brewing situation.

Stanley Cup expectations carry real weight, though, and a growing concern I think for Woodcroft’s team is the daylight the Vegas Golden Knights are putting on them within the division. Unlike Edmonton, Vegas is playing very well out of the gate (and getting plenty of bounces, at least right now – they are shooting over 13 per cent as a team, for starters), and have yet to drop a game.

Nine points already separate the two contenders in the Pacific, and the Golden Knights are presumably a team Edmonton has to conquer to achieve their season goal. And that’s just standings points. Goal differential, which is more reliable this early in the season, paints a bleaker picture:

In many ways, the two sides are polar opposites through the first two weeks of the season. Whereas any and every shot seems to beat Skinner and Campbell, Adin Hill is stopping nearly 94 per cent of shots and is +4.2 goals better than expected based on the shot profile he’s faced. When Vegas needs goaltending, they’re getting it from their freshly extended keeper. Edmonton, not so much.

But it’s not just about the goaltending. When the Oilers look their best, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the two best players on the planet, and the rest of the lineup can at least break even – or in cases like we saw last year, even outright win – on their respective shifts. Five games in, only four forwards and one defender (Evan Bouchard, of course) have generated anything offensively. The rest of the team has been something of a black hole, and thus a handful of skaters explain the lion’s share of their offence:

Those are – to be seasonal for a moment – spooky numbers, reminiscent of the Oilers of yesteryear who were so top-heavy that even qualifying for the postseason became a chore.

But this team is still much deeper and more effective than it’s shown – the Oilers power play certainly won’t stay this quiet for much longer (at least once McDavid returns from injury), and even the underwhelming goaltending platoon should see a performance bounce going forward.

What’s important is that Edmonton not let this veer out of control. They’re too good and too deep to be concerned with a playoff miss, but you can’t let the Golden Knights – or another rival division team for that matter – build up a significant points lead in the standings. Games in October count the same as they do in March, and that’s the message Woodcroft is likely sending to his team.

Data via Natural Stat Trick, NHL.com, Evolving Hockey, Hockey Reference