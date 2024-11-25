NEW YORK — Columbus defenceman Zach Werenski, Colorado right-wing Mikko Rantanen and Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Werenski topped defencemen and shared the league lead among all players with seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games to propel the Blue Jackets to a perfect week.

Rantanen also had seven points in three games as the Avalanche went 3-0-0 last week.

Woll stopped 54 of the 56 shots he faced, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .964 save percentage as the Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to four games.

He picked up his second career shutout after making 31 saves in Toronto's 3-0 win over Vegas on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.