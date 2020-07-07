The NHLPA announced Tuesday night that their executive board has approved the tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement, meaning it will now be sent to the NHLPA membership for a ratification vote.

The voting window for the players will open on Thursday and will conclude on Friday when the announcement of the decision will be made.

The NHLPA's Executive Board has approved the tentative CBA and referred it to the NHLPA Membership for a ratification vote. pic.twitter.com/nqDpMpZYbd — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 8, 2020

The NHL and NHLPA announced a signed memorandum of understanding on Monday on an all-encompassing string of bargained items, including a four-year extension to the CBA and Phases 3 and 4 of the Return-to-Play plan.

The MOU must be ratified by both the NHL’s board of governors and NHLPA’s full membership to become official, possibly by close of business this week.

Both votes are expected to pass handily. A two-thirds affirmative vote is required from the BOG, while a simple majority is required from the NHLPA. The entire membership will vote on the package, including players from the seven teams that are not participating in the league’s restart.

