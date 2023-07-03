2h ago
River Lions sweep season series against Rattlers with big victory
The Niagara River Lions (6-6) used the long ball to knock off the Saskatchewan Rattlers (4-8) 90-75 on the road at the SaskTel Centre.
TSN.ca Staff
Following back-to-back losses earlier in the week, the River Lions racked up 13 three pointers and shot better than 50 per cent from deep to get back to .500 on the season. The victory also helped Niagara climb within one game of the second place Scarborough Shooting Stars in the eastern conference.
Reigning CEBL MVP Khalil Ahmad recorded a team-high 20 points and 4 threes, while Edward Ekiyor racked up a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards.
“For the most part, it was good shot selection and we shot the ball well,” Niagara head coach Victor Raso said after the game.
Although Justin Wright-Foreman, who leads the CEBL in points with 30.2 per game, provided his usual spark on offence for Saskatchewan—scoring 29 points and handing out 5 assists—he faced constant double teams and pressure all night from the Niagara defence.
TJ Lall, specifically, finished with 13 points off the bench. But Raso cited his defense as one major key that allowed Niagara to earn the victory tonight.
“It’s crazy that Wright-Foreman had 29 [points] but he had to work for them,” Raso said. “TJ was super active all game long. He’s a good player and he’s tough as hell.”
After losing by over 40 points to the River Lions almost exactly one month ago today, the Rattlers came out of the gate hot to avenge the blowout loss.
Wright-Foreman converted a four-point play after being fouled on a three point attempt, and Saskatchewan raced out to a 23-16 lead.
“I tried the best I can,” Wright-Foreman said. “I know the defence is going to be keyed in on me so I tried to find holes to keep us in the game, whether it’s scoring or finding open teammates.”
In the opening frame, Saskatchewan outrebounded Niagara 15-7 and scored 10 more points in the paint than the River Lions. However, Niagara’s ability to sink the three ball helped them stay within striking distance—as the River Lions dropped four of their 13 threes in the first quarter.
Jermel Kennedy helped take some of the offensive load off Wright-Foreman’s shoulders in the frame by racking up seven points in the opening quarter. Kennedy finished the first half with a near double-double: 9 points and 8 rebounds.
On the opposing side, though, Ekiyor started to flex his muscles inside. Niagara evened the rebound battle and the two teams traded leads.
In total, there were 10 lead changes in the first half, and Ekiyor finished the half with 15 points, which helped Niagara cut the Rattlers’ lead to one after the first two quarters.
After the break, Niagara went on a 16-6 run to start the quarter. But Saskatchewan started to get hot from deep themselves in the frame. The Rattlers hit five threes in the quarter—highlighted by three by Wright-Foreman—and cut the River Lions’ lead to 66-60 by the end of the quarter.
Michael Nuga, who made his second start of the season for Saskatchewan, chipped in with 17 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds. He also recorded three three pointers on the night.
But entering the fourth, Niagara used another run—outscoring Saskatchewan 9-2 to start the quarter—and never looked back.
Leading the game 81-70 entering target score time, Ahmad made a layup to bring Niagara within seven points of the win. And after four straight points by Ekiyor, Ahmad got the ball on the left side of the basket and made a contested three to seal the game.
“I think now is the turning point,” Ekiyor said. “The season is coming to an end, we had a couple losses, and now we just got this win. We’re locked in, we’re focused, and we gotta keep rolling.”
The River Lions are set to return to action on Wednesday against the Brampton Honey Badgers. Saskatchewan will look to snap their two-game losing streak on July 5 against the eastern conference-leading Ottawa BlackJacks.