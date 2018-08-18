Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols said after Friday’s loss that he was frustrated upon hearing boos from his home fans when he re-entered the game late in the fourth quarter.

“I usually wouldn’t ever say anything like this and I probably even shouldn’t but I’m going to: the saddest thing tonight for me was I feel like I give my heart to this city and this team. It’s pretty frustrating to… I put everything in there to go out there and try to perform for my teammates and these fans and it was pretty sad for me – I took some shots tonight, took a big one on my elbow and had to come out for a couple plays and shook that one off and got booed by the whole stadium that I was coming back out there. That was pretty hard for me tonight,” Nichols told reporters after the game.

Nichols finished 23-35 for 291 yards passing and two touchdowns as the Bombers fell 44-21 to the Ottawa Redblacks.

With the loss, Winnipeg dropped to 5-4. They will be back in action in Week 11 against the Calgary Stampeders.