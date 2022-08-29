The Ottawa Redblacks appears to have found their answer at quarterback after a 25-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

Nick Arbuckle took the reins and threw for 219 yards and had a 65.6 per cent completion rate to stabilize the offence and give the Redblacks their second victory of the 2022 season.

“I think he distributed the ball very well,” Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice told TSN1200 on Monday. “When the primary throw wasn’t there, he found the secondary one to keep us on the field. We had nine conversions under six yards and when you have that it’s because you have first down productivity so he did a good job.”

Arbuckle was acquired from the Elks for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 CFL Draft on July 11 to give the Redblacks some depth after starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli was lost to injury.

The 28-year-old has thrown for 1,429 yards with 120 completions and two touchdowns in nine games split between the Redblacks and Elks this season.

Arbuckle was put into the starting role after LaPolice decided to switch out Caleb Evans during the Redblacks’ 30-12 loss to the Elks on Aug. 19.

“[Arbuckle] has a little more experience, so it allows him to process faster,” said LaPolice. "You see there’s a lot of young quarterbacks getting opportunities to play now in the league and what happens is it’s hard for them to [picture it] and go to the next spot."

Despite Evans losing the starting role, LaPolice believes that watching Arbuckle will only be helpful to the 24-year-old’s development.

“[Normally] all that you can say is watch [this player] play for this team, look what he does, look how he processes information, look how he sees the throws and takes the throws,” explained LaPolice. “But it’s a totally different thing when you’re watching someone you sit with every day, seeing the same play calls."

“You can see how he progressed from one read to another. When it’s in your own system, I think those are great lessons for young quarterbacks.”

LaPolice believes the defence also played a large part of their victory against the Elks and will need to continue to be strong in order for the team to have future success.

“There was a 38 per cent completion percentage against us and when you hold the quarterback to not a lot of completions, you’re going to be in a good spot,” said LaPolice. We won the turnover margins because they went for it on third downs a couple of time and got a takeaway on an interception. So, [when you’re] plus four on turnover margins, you should win your games.”

The Redblacks don’t have time to sit back and enjoy their victory as they travel to Montreal to take on the Alouettes on Friday. The Alouettes currently sit in second place in the East Division with a 4-2 record including big victories over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats."

“They’ve started to play well the last couple of weeks,” said LaPolice of the Alouettes. “Trevor [Harris] has really played well for them and defensively they’re fast. “We’ve got our hands full going to their place but we’re happy to get the win last week and we’re hoping to get one in Montreal to keep us in the hunt.”