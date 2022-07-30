Redblacks' Arbuckle to miss game vs. Argos with illness

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Nick Arbuckle won't be on the roster for Sunday's game against the Toronto Argonauts due to an illness, tweets Postmedia's Tim Baines.

This means Tyrie Adams will return to the lineup and back up starter Caleb Evans against the Argos.

Arbuckle, 28, was acquired by the Redblacks earlier this month in a trade with the Edmonton Elks after starting pivot Jeremiah Masoli went down with a knee injury.

Ottawa is Arbuckle's fourth CFL team after stints with the Calgary Stampeders, Argonauts and Elks.

In six appearances this season, the Georgia State product has 75 completions in 116 attempts for 939 yards to go along with two touchdowns and eight interceptions.