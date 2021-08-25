Arbuckle: Argos 'preparing for whatever comes and whoever our next opponent is'

Nick Arbuckle and the Toronto Argonauts were ready to roll into Week 4 riding the high off their first win of the season Saturday afternoon over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Instead, a COVID-19 outbreak on the Edmonton Elks roster led to their Thursday night meeting getting postponed.

"It's really disappointing that this happened." Arbuckle said on TSN 1050 Wednesday morning, "But I'm just hoping that everyone is healthy and their families are okay."

After quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson got the start for Toronto in the opening two games of the season, Arbuckle got the call for Week 3.

The 27-year-old made good on his opportunity, passing for 310 yards with one touchdown and looked poised to lead Toronto once again in Week 4.

"Of course it's disappointing that both teams can't play on Thursday. I know both teams wanted to do that. But we're just preparing for whatever comes and whoever our next opponent is, whether that be Hamilton on Labour Day, or something in between that."

When asked about how difficult changing the team schedule on the fly is, Arbuckle said that some added perspective from 2020 has helped make things easier.

"I think in a normal year this probably would have been a lot tougher." Arbuckle said, "Something 2020 taught us was that things are very unpredictable, and you just have to learn how to adapt and adjust to what happens."

"As a team we're just really excited to carry on this momentum from our win in our home opener and take that into our practice week and next opponent."

Toronto is scheduled to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Monday Sept. 5.