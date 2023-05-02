The Florida Panthers withstood an early onslaught from the Toronto Maple Leafs before Nick Cousins found the net to give them a 1-0 advantage after the first period of Game 1 of their second-round series.

Cousins pounced on the rebound from a Matthew Tkachuk shot and scored the opening goal of the series at 9:25.

Thanks to two power play opportunities, the Maple Leafs controlled the first half of the period, though they were not able to convert on either man advantage.

Sam Bennett took the first penalty for the Panthers, an elbowing infraction at the 2:20 mark of the period.

Gustav Forsling went to the box at 4:46 for tripping as the Panthers tried to clear their zone in the aftermath of the first penalty kill.

As the Panthers applied pressure late in the first, Mark Giordano took a holding penalty at 19:10 of the period. The Leafs will be short handed to start the second frame.

Ilya Samsonov, who was forced into making some big saves for the Leafs as time ticked down at the end of the period, stopped five of the six shots he faced.

Sergei Bobrovsky got the start in net for the Panthers and made nine saves in the first period.