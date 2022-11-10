NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Cushing's interim tag has been removed, and New York City FC said Thursday he will coach the team next season.

Cushing became NYC's fifth coach in eight seasons when Ronny Delia left in June to coach Belgium’s Standard Liege. Cushing, who had been an assistant, took over after the defending Major League Soccer champions started with eight wins, three losses and two draws.

NYC had eight wins, eight losses and five draws under Cushing and finished third in the Eastern Conference behind Philadelphia and Montreal. New York lost to Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference final.

Cushing followed Jason Kreis (2015), Patrick Vieira (2016-18), Dominic Torrent (2018-19) and Delia (2020-22) as coach.

Cushing, who turned 38 on Wednesday, spent 2013-20 as coach of the women’s team at Manchester City, which, like NYCFC, is owned by City Football Group.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports