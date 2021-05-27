Foligno out, Sandin likely in for Leafs

Maple Leafs' depth shines through to push Habs to the brink of elimination

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without forward Nick Foligno once again Thursday for Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Foligno skated ahead of the team's session, but was ruled out for a third straight game by head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Rasmus Sandin appears to be drawing back into the lineup after skating with Zach Bogosian at Thursday morning skate.

The defenceman was a healthy scratch for Game 4 in favour of Travis Dermott.

Sandin, 21, has one goal over three playoff games in the series against the Canadiens.

Rasmus Sandin back with Zach Bogosian at Leafs skate



Adam Brooks remains between Joe Thornton and Jason Spezza @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 27, 2021

With Foligno absent from line rushes, Adam Brooks remained on the fourth line, while Alex Kerfoot served as the second-line centre.

Foligno was on the ice before the team session with captain John Tavares, who as in a gray practice jersey and skated for about 20 minutes before leaving the ice.

John Tavares departs the ice after skating for about 20 minutes.



Heck of a comeback, all things considered. pic.twitter.com/5AdBlYnnLP — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 27, 2021

"We're very happy to see him; he's in good spirits, he looks healthy." Jusin Holl about the team captain, "He's got a couple things to work through before he's ready to go in game shape but it's really an encouraging sign to see him here and good for our team emotionally and mentally."

Below are the lines from the skate:

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Kerfoot-Nylander

Mikheyev-Engvall-Simmonds

Thornton-Brooks-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Bogosian

Campbell

Andersen

Extras: Dermott, Nash