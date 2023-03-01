Defenceman Nick Jensen has signed a three-year extension worth $4.05 million with the Washington Capitals, the team announced.

The deal carries a cap hit of $4.05 million.

Jensen, 32, has two goals and 22 assists in 62 games so far this season, his fifth with the Caps since coming over in a deal with the Detroit Red Wings in February of 2019.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $10 million contract that was set to make him an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Rogers, Minn., native was selected in the fifth round (No. 150 overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.