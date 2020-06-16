Nick Kyrgios didn't mince words when it came to what he thinks of a plan to stage the US Open at its regularly scheduled time on August 31 in Flushing, NY.

Calling the United States Tennis Association "selfish," the No. 40 player in the world expressed disbelief on Twitter that things were going ahead during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Smh - people that live in the US of course are pushing the Open to go ahead 🤦🏽‍♂️ ‘Selfish’ I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 16, 2020

"[Shaking my head], people that live in the US are of course pushing the Open to go ahead," the 25-year-old Canberra native tweeted. "Self. I'll get my HAZMAT suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for two weeks on my return."

As of right now, the US Open would be the second Grand Slam to go ahead in 2020. The Aussie Open was played in January, while organizers still hope the French Open can be played in the fall and Wimbledon was cancelled altogether.

Both ATP and WTA events remained cancelled until the beginning of August at the earliest.

Further details about the staging of the US Open are expected to be revealed on Wednesday.