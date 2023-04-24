The final piece is in place for defending Laver Cup champion Team World.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios will join Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe for the tournament in Vancouver.

The tournament, which will see the World team take on Team Europe, is set to take place Sept. 22-24 at Rogers Arena.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are the first players confirmed for the four-man European squad.

Kyrgios represented Team World in four of the five editions of Laver Cup but missed last year’s event, where the team won its first title.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime upset current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic as part of the winning effort for Team World in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.