REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension.

Marshall set a Roughriders' record for interceptions returned for touchdowns last season when he earned his fifth career pick-six in a 41-20 win over Montreal in Week 4. He intercepted a Trevor Harris pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 90 yards.

Marshall had four total interceptions and 24 defensive tackles in 16 games last season.

In 60 games over four seasons with Saskatchewan, Marshall has 15 interceptions and 119 defensive tackles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.