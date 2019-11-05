Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam is putting up the best numbers of his career through the first six games of the NBA season.

Fresh off signing a four-year, $129.9 million max extension and the departure of superstar Kawhi Leonard, the 25-year-old is averaging 26 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists so far this season.

However, Siakam's Achilles' heel has been his foul trouble. The Cameroon native is averaging 4.5 fouls per game which has limited his minutes on the floor and has already fouled out twice this season.

Head coach Nick Nurse has noticed and isn't very happy about it.

"Yeah I mean, he hasn't been very smart if you want me to be honest with you," Nurse told reporters after being asked if Siakam is finding it tough to be aggressive without fouling. "Most of those have been fouls. And they're touch fouls that they're not calling on everybody and they're not calling every trip up and down, but if you go back you say hey, he's got two hands on him. So he's gotta take the two hands off of him. That's what we're working on. We're pouring over the film. And it's OK. It's something he can change quickly and I'm expecting him to change it tomorrow night."

With Leonard gone, Siakam is the main scorer for the Raptors this season, meaning the ball is in his hands more often and has more responsibility to guard the opponent’s best player. Still, Nurse doesn't see that as an excuse for Siakam's foul troubles.

"Well, I don't know that I remember him being like this. So, I'm not sure why he's doing it now and I don't know if it has anything to do with anything other than he needs to knock it off. He just needs to knock it off," explained Nurse. "I don't remember him being a foul prone guy at all. For some reason all of a sudden he's picking up two early in games. Most of them are silly. And it's not like he's being put in difficult situation, a lot of them are 20 feet from the basket, and he's just got his hands on him. He's got to adjust."

Siakam knows he needs to improve that facet of his game as soon as possible.

"It's something that's going on right now and I have to find a way to be better at it. It's on me," Siakam told reporters. "It's gotta be on me to make sure I adjust properly to what's being called and that I'm ready to help me team win, and that's by being on the floor."

The 4-2 Raptors host the 2-5 Sacramento Kings Wednesday night.