Awards voting was based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11 and did not include “seeding games,” which are taking place July 30 – Aug. 14 for the 22 teams participating in the season restart at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

All stats in this article do not include “seeding games.”

The NBA announced the finalists for six awards that honor top performers for the 2019-20 regular season on Saturday, and Vegas was quick to act.

Saturday night the official odds were released and Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse appears to be a shoo-in to win his first Coach of the Year award.

Nurse was nominated for the award alongside Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan.

The Raptors head coach currently sits at -1000 (wager $10 to profit $1), while Budenholzer sits at +400 ($10 to profit $40) and Donovan trails behind at +600 ($10 to profit $60).

None of this should come as a surprise to people as the 2019 NBA champions haven’t skipped a beat, despite losing Kawhi Leonard to free agency.

"I don't know at this particular time how we do it, but it's not unlike going into a playoff series,” Nurse said in July 2019 about keeping his team competitive after Leonard departed for the Clippers. “I'd look at these teams and I'd say, 'I don't know how in the hell we're going to beat them,' and then you go to work and put a plan together.

“So right now I'm not sure how we're going to be able to do it, other than we're going to come out and guard you, and we're going to move the ball, and we're going to play with energy, and we're going to try and play a lot of people, and we're going to keep developing our guys. And Masai [Ujiri, team president] and [general manager] Bobby [Webster] will keep acquiring talent. And I'll coach the team that they give me, and I'll do that to the best of my ability.”

Nurse has stayed true to his comments, coaching to the best of his ability and helping Toronto sit second in the Eastern Conference, 6.5 games behind the 53-12 Milwaukee Bucks at the time of the NBA shutdown.

But it wasn't easy, the Raptors dealt with a slew of injuries and Nurse was forced to do a lot of lineup juggling. By mid-season, six of their top seven players had already missed at least 10 games, and the full roster was available just twice all year.

Despite losing Leonard – a two-time Finals MVP – and veteran Danny Green, Nurse continued to roll out lineups that found ways to win.

Under Nurse’s coaching, role players like Terence Davis, Chris Bouchard and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson have seen an uptick in production, while Norm Powell is in the midst of a career year.

Every button Nurse pressed seemingly worked, and the Raptors next-man-up approach helped not only avoid a championship hangover, but had the team looking poised for yet another deep run in the playoffs.

If he is able to win the award, Nurse would become the third Raptors coach to win it, following Sam Mitchell (2007) and Dwane Casey (2018).

No other Toronto Raptors were nominated for awards, but let’s take a look at some of the other odds provided.

Could Giannis clean up?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been announced a finalist for two awards, and he’s the favourite for both of them. He holds the biggest odds at -2500 to win Most Valuable Player, meaning betters will need to lay $25 with the hope of making just $1 on their investment, and is -125 to take home Defensive Player of the Year. It’s tough to blame Vegas for these numbers, the Greek Freak led his Bucks to the league’s best record at 53-12 prior to the shutdown and had seen an uptick in almost every major stat from his 2019 MVP campaign. He leads the Bucks in almost all major categories, including points (29.8), rebounds (13.7) and assists (5.7) per game.

Antetokounmpo’s biggest challenger for MVP will be LeBron James who rolls in at +350 with James Harden behind at +5000. The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the playoffs and LeBron is a big reason for it. James led the league in assists per game with 10.3 while also averaging 25.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Giannis’ game translates to both sides of the court as he leads the league in defensive rebounds, defensive rating, and defensive win shares. The Bucks as a whole lead the league in Defensive Rating with an estimated 103.13 points per 100 possessions. Antetokounmpo will be challenged by Anthony Davis (+100) and Rudy Gobert (+800) for Defensive Player of the Year. Davis finished the season third in win shares with 11.0 and trailed only Antetokounmpo in defensive win shares with 4.5. The 26-year-old power forward led his Lakers team with 7.1 defensive rebounds per game and averaged 2.3 blocks per game, besting Giannis’ number of 1.1.

Rookie of the Year

Ja Morant is the betting favourite to take home the ROY at -1200. Morant averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 30 minutes across 59 starts for the Memphis Grizzlies and has seen him leapfrog over this year’s pre-season betting favourite, Zion Williamson.

Williamson posted some impressive numbers, 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 29.7 minutes per game, however the rookie phenom was forced to miss a lot of time due to injury and suited up for just 19 starts. Zion’s impressive numbers see him land second in voting odds, but the small sample size will prove to be too much to overcome and he sits at +400. Kendrick Nunn rounds out the trio at +5000.

All odds are as of August 9 via SportsBetting.ag.