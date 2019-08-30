Team Canada announced their final roster for the FIBA World Cup on Friday and, as expected, forward Oshae Brissett was left off the roster because of a knee injury.

Brissett returned home before the team wrapped up exhibition play in Australia after it was revealed Brissett experienced swelling in his knee. After missing Monday's finale against the United States, head coach Nick Nurse officially ruled Brissett out of action on Thursday.

Nurse, who also coaches the Toronto Raptors, has Brissett on the team's training camp roster.

"It was a tough one because he was playing outstanding, really fit that slot we needed, he was shooting just enough, he was driving a bit, he was rebounding like crazy, double-figure rebounds from the small forward spot, and was playing great defence — really a good solid piece to the puzzle," said coach Nick Nurse. "Probably could have played and been OK, but just didn't think it was the right thing to do, we sent him home to get rehabbed and 100 per cent and ready to go his next assignment."

“We don’t really know what happened or when,” Nurse said after Monday’s game. "We’ve got the swelling under control but — we got an MRI and all of that stuff — there is no damage but it is not good.”

Orlando Magic centre Khem Birch and Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph make up the lone current NBAers on Canada's roster. Jamal Murray, Tristan Thompson, R.J. Barrett and Andrew Wiggins are some notable omissions.

