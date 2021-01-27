Anunoby out, Siakam in vs. Bucks

Anunoby out as Raptors get first shot at Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will miss Wednesday's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks while Pascal Siakam was in the starting lineup.

Anunoby is OUT tonight vs Milwaukee. Still awaiting word on Siakam. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 27, 2021

Siakam is dealing with a swollen left knee and Anunoby is battling a calf strain.

Siakam did not play in the Raptors' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Anunoby did, scoring 10 points in 27:40 of floor time.

Following their matchup with the Bucks, Toronto will host the Sacramento Kings in Tampa Friday night.